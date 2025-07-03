Electric Double-Decker Buses Soon In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tourism department is planning to introduce “Hop On - Hop Off” electric double-decker buses in Visakhapatnam, aiming to boost tourism and provide an enhanced travel experience for both residents and visitors, while contributing to the city’s branding as a smart and green destination.

Ajay Jain, special chief secretary of the tourism department, accompanied by GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, inspected the buses and the dedicated electric charging station at the AP EPDCL office near Sagar Nagar Beach on Wednesday. A trial run of the eco-friendly buses was also conducted to assess operational readiness.

“These buses will not only promote tourism but also redefine urban mobility in Visakhapatnam. Proper maintenance will ensure reliable service for all,” said Ajay Jain, stressing the buses’ role in strengthening the city’s image.

Supported by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited, the tourism department, and the Visakhapatnam port authority, the buses are set to be officially launched soon. GVMC commissioner Garg noted that the electric double-deckers are accessible, tech-enabled, and appealing to a broad user base. He proposed using them for educational excursions for schoolchildren to maximise their utility and engagement.