Elderly Woman Gets House Back, Thanks Collector

Nellore: In a notable case of grievance redressal, an elderly woman from Kavali regained possession of her house following the intervention of Himanshu Shukla, district collector of Nellore.

Rama Jyothi had submitted the first petition at the Grievance Day (PGRS) programme held after Shukla assumed charge. She alleged that her elder son misled her into transferring the ownership of her house to his name and later forced her out.

Acting on the complaint, the collector directed officials to examine the matter. After verification and due legal process, the registration was cancelled and the property restored to her.

Though the Collector was in Vijayawada on official duty, Rama Jyothi visited the collectorate to express her gratitude to Joint Collector M. Venkateswarlu and DRO Vijay Kumar, and offered them sweets.