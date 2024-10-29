Elderly woman donates land for housing poor in Palnadu

Vijayawada: In a generous act, Narisetty Rajamma, an elderly woman from Kammavaripalem in Palnadu district, has pledged to donate her land for the construction of pucca houses for the houseless poor in her village.



Rajamma visited the Secretariat to offer a cheque for flood relief and expressed her willingness to donate land for approximately 15 families in need of proper housing. Chandrababu Naidu assured her that the state government would soon launch a housing scheme for the poor and would coordinate with her regarding the land donation.