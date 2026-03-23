Elderly Woman Dies in Monkey Attack in Andhra's Kakinada

Peddipalem (Andhra Pradesh): A 65-year-old woman died after being attacked by a group of monkeys here in Kakinada district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred when the woman had gone to her agricultural fields and was returning home on Saturday and a group of monkeys charged at her. In an attempt to escape, she slipped and fell, following which the animals attacked her, police said.

"The elderly woman died after being attacked by a group of monkeys in Kakinada district," the official told PTI. The woman, who was living with her daughter's family in a house adjacent to their three-acre agricultural land, suffered severe injuries in the attack and died.

According to police, farmers have been facing issues due to monkey menace for a long time, and they continue to live in fear.