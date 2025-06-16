Elder Abuse Punishable By Law, Warns DLSA Secretary

Visakhapatnam: In observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, A. Krishna Prasad, secretary of the Vizianagaram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), visited Prema Samaj Old Age Home in the district on Sunday.

As part of the initiative, a legal awareness seminar was organised to educate elderly residents about their legal rights and protections under various laws.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna Prasad emphasised that elderly parents are not a burden but a source of strength for both families and society. He cautioned that any form of abuse or neglect of senior citizens is punishable by law and would attract appropriate legal action.

He urged the residents to share their concerns and assured them that the DLSA would continue to offer assistance and legal guidance.

The elderly were briefed on welfare schemes launched by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aimed at supporting and safeguarding senior citizens.

The participants were also made aware of the toll-free helpline 15100, which enables individuals to report elder abuse and seek legal aid.

He reiterated the commitment of the DLSA to take a proactive role in ensuring the welfare, dignity, and mental well-being of the elderly.