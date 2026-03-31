Elaborate Arrangements in Place for Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta

KADAPA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in coordination with district authorities, has completed elaborate arrangements for the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta on April 1.

The celestial wedding will be held between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk robes to the deities on behalf of the state government at 6 pm.

As per instructions of TTD executive officer M. Ravichandra, officials have made extensive arrangements for devotees. Around 28 counters have been set up for distribution of talambralu packets. Devotees will also be provided laddu prasadam, kankanam and free meals (annaprasadam).

Drinking water, buttermilk and panakam will be available at multiple points. Eleven shelters have been arranged for devotees walking to the venue, along with cooling facilities and water sprinklers.

A German hangar with a capacity of 3,000 devotees and 21 LED screens have been set up for live viewing. Security arrangements include 235 CCTV cameras and 12 drones.

APSRTC will operate over 1,000 bus trips from Kadapa and Rajampet to facilitate devotees.