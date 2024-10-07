Elaborate Arrangements in Place for Garuda Seva: TTD EO

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the district police are getting set for the grand ‘Garuda Vahana Seva’ on Tuesday night as part of the ongoing nine-day Brahmotsavams.



Though the footfall at Tirumala has been moderate over the first three days, the authorities expect around three lakh pilgrims to turn up for this significant procession.

TTD executive officer Syamala Rao, along with additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and SP Subbarayudu reviewed the arrangements for the Garuda Seva day at a meeting in Tirumala on Sunday.

The Garuda Seva, where Lord Malayappa Swamy is paraded on the celestial Garuda Vahanam, would take place from 6:30pm to 11pm on Tuesday, the fifth day of the festival.

Officials said around 2 lakh devotees are expected to gather in the galleries around the Mada streets for darshan.

Special arrangements have been made for devotees waiting along the Inner and Outer Ring Roads. Multiple entry points such as Supatham and the North West Gate are being designated for their convenience. Signboards will guide devotees and they are also advised not to carry luggage during the event.

Movement of two-wheelers on the Tirumala Ghat roads will be restricted from 9pm on Monday until 6am on Oct 9. Devotees have been urged to use public transport so as to reduce traffic congestion.

Around 3 lakh devotees will be transported via 3,000 round trips by APSRTC buses. This is an increase from last year’s 2,400 trips. Additional RTC buses will also operate from nearby towns and cities.

Parking arrangements for 9,000 vehicles have been made at 25 locations in Tirumala, while parking for 2,000 two-wheelers is possible at the Alipiri old checkpoint in Tirupati, the EO said.

To ensure safety and convenience, medical teams, including mobile clinics and ambulances, have been positioned at key locations. For devotees who cannot witness the event in person, 28 large digital screens have been installed around Tirumala for live viewing of the Garuda Seva.

A total of 5,000 police personnel, including special units, have been deployed for security.

Traffic diversions will be in place. Devotees traveling from different routes have been provided with specific directions to designated parking areas.