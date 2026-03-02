Ekadasha Rudra Parayanam Held At Srisailam For Global Peace

KURNOOL: The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations–India conducted Ekadasha Rudra Parayanam at the sacred Srisailam Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday, marking the culmination of a nationwide Rudropasana held at all 12 Jyotirlinga shrines as part of the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

More than 5,000 devotees participated in the spiritual programme organised for world peace and universal welfare.

R.J. Rathnakar, managing trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, said the Srisailam event was conducted as part of Bhagawan’s divine sankalpa. The programme began with a Nagar Sankirtan and Poornakumbham procession, followed by Ekadasha Sri Rudram chanting, which reverberated across the temple premises.

The chanting, he said, invoked harmony, spiritual unity and collective well-being.