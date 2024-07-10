Eight-year-old girl goes missing in Muchumarri

KURNOOL: An eight-year-old girl went missing on Sunday evening while playing in front of her house at Kotha Muchumarri in Pagidyal mandal of Nandyal district.

Her parents lodged a complaint, following which Muchumarri police have launched an investigation. They deployed sniffer dogs, which led them to the canal close to a lift irrigation scheme.

Following this, police have deployed five swimmers, three boats and other personnel for searching the nearby water bodies.

There are also reports suggesting that three minor boys, all below 15 years, from Patha Muchumarri may have assaulted the girl and pushed into the nearby canal.

Muchumarri sub-inspector, however, did not confirm the involvement of minor boys in the case due to ongoing investigations.

Nandyal MP Dr. Byreddy Shabari, who is from the same village, is personally monitoring the search operations.

SP K. Raghuveer Reddy and other senior police officials are camping in the village overseeing the search operations.