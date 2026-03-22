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Eight Red Sanders Smugglers Held In Kadapa District

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 7:21 PM IST

The accused were engaged in illegal transportation of the valuable wood: Mydukur DSP Rajendra Prasad and Khajipet CI Vamsidhar

Eight Red Sanders Smugglers Held In Kadapa District
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Representational Image - Red Sanders — DC File

KADAPA: Police arrested eight persons involved in red sanders smuggling within the Khajipet police station limits of the Mydukur constituency in the Kadapa district.

Acting on specific information, Khajipet police conducted an operation and apprehended the accused. During the raid, officials seized 17 red sanders logs and three vehicles used for transportation.

Addressing the media, Mydukur DSP Rajendra Prasad and Khajipet CI Vamsidhar said the accused were engaged in illegal transportation of the valuable wood.

Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation to identify other links in the smuggling network.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Red Sanders Smuggler police arrested Kadapa district Mydukur Accused Illegal Transportation 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
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