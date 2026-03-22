Eight Red Sanders Smugglers Held In Kadapa District

KADAPA: Police arrested eight persons involved in red sanders smuggling within the Khajipet police station limits of the Mydukur constituency in the Kadapa district.

Acting on specific information, Khajipet police conducted an operation and apprehended the accused. During the raid, officials seized 17 red sanders logs and three vehicles used for transportation.

Addressing the media, Mydukur DSP Rajendra Prasad and Khajipet CI Vamsidhar said the accused were engaged in illegal transportation of the valuable wood.

Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation to identify other links in the smuggling network.