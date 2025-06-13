Eight-member Executive Council Named For NTR Health Varsity

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed eight medical professionals and academics to the newly constituted Executive Council of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.

The appointed members are, Dr G. Subba Rao, former principal of Government Medical College, Guntur. Dr M. Vishnu Mahesh Babu, former professor of anaesthesia, Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada. Dr K. Madhavi, professor of gynaecology, SVIMS, Tirupati

Dr M. Jaichandra Naidu, professor of radiology, Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences, Vizianagaram. Dr Chapara Sudhakar, paediatrician, Vijayawada Dr T.D. Varun Kumar Reddy (MD general medicine), Proddatur. Dr Y. Sai Kishore, paediatrician, Vijayawada

Additionally, five ex-officio members have been nominated: the special chief secretary (health), finance secretary, director of medical education, commissioner of AYUSH, and director of health.