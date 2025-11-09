Eight Arrested in Kanchipalli Srinu Murder Case

Kakinada: Police in Amalapuram town have arrested eight persons in connection with the sensational murder of Kanchipalli Srinu, which sent shockwaves across Konaseema district.

Srinu’s relatives had lodged a missing complaint with Amalapuram police on October 25, following which his body was later found in a river near T. Yenugupalli village in P. Gannavaram mandal.

Konaseema Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena, briefing the media on Saturday, said investigations revealed that a financial dispute and political rivalry were behind the killing.

According to police, Gangumalla Shanmukheswara Rao alias Kasu Babu (55), a political associate of Srinu, had long-standing differences with him. The feud escalated after Srinu, reportedly in an inebriated state, called Kasu Babu, abused him in obscene language, and blamed him for filing a complaint under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS).

Enraged, Kasu Babu allegedly offered ₹5 lakh each to Saladi Rambabu alias Appanna and Bhaskarla Durga Naga Prasad of Amalapuram to eliminate Srinu. The two lured Srinu to Vakkalanka village, plied him with liquor, and later killed him with a knife before dumping his body into the Godavari River from the P. Gannavaram aqueduct, assuming it would drift out to sea.

However, the body surfaced near Yenugupalli village, leading to a swift investigation.

Following a detailed probe, police arrested Kasu Babu, Adabala Sankar Bangaru (27) of Vegivaripalem (Razole mandal), Saladi Rambabu alias Appanna, Bhaskarla Durga Naga Prasad (36), Karatam Naresh (35) of Reddipalli village, Yerramsetti Lingaiah Naidu (37), Moram Satya Ganga Manikyala Rao alias Satish (39) of Sivakodu village, and Moram Veera Venkata Satya Srinivas, who allegedly provided shelter to the accused.

SP Rahul Meena said the investigation is continuing to trace others involved in harbouring and aiding the culprits.