Eight Anakapalli Police Officers to Be Honoured With Service Medals

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
25 March 2025 7:59 PM IST

AP government recognizes officers for outstanding contributions to public safety during Ugadi celebrations.

AP government has awarded Police Service Medals to eight officers from the Anakapalli district police department as part of the Ugadi festival celebrations. (DC file photo)

Visakhapatnam: The state government has awarded Police Service Medals to eight officers from the Anakapalli district police department as part of the Ugadi festival celebrations.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tuhin Sinha presided over the ceremony, congratulating the recipients and emphasising their contribution to public safety.

Assistant Sub-Inspector B. Srinivasa Rao from the Anakapalli Special Branch received the Best Service Medal. Service Medals were also awarded to Reserve Inspector L. Manmadha Rao, Additional Reserve Sub-Inspector K. Bhojaraju, Assistant Sub-Inspector K.J.I.G. Pradeep Kumar, Head Constables P. Satyanarayana and Y. Ananda Rao, and Constables E. Thaviti Naidu and R. Ramana.

SP Sinha lauded the officers’ dedication, stating that their recognition has brought prestige to the district police at the state level. He urged them to continue their exemplary service.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
