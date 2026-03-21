Id-ul-Fitr Celebrations Across AP Today

Vijayawada:The festival of Id-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with traditional fervour across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Elaborate arrangements are in place for special prayers at Eidgahs and mosques.

Imarat-e-Shariah Daarul Qaza Mufti Mohammed Ansar Qasmi said the crescent moon was not sighted in several parts of the state, despite marking the completion of 30 days of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday.



Accordingly, Id-ul-Fitr is being observed on March 21. The Darul Qaza Majlisul Ulama also confirmed the date for the celebrations.



Qasmi stated that Eid Namaz in AP would be conducted between 6.30 am and 10.30 am across multiple Eidgahs and mosques, with arrangements made to accommodate large congregations.

In Vijayawada, Major Eidgahs and open grounds will host prayers at: Akbar Sahab Godown, Sanath Nagar (6.45am); Gymkhana Grounds, Gandhi Nagar (6.45am); Dhanekula Kalyana Mandapam (7am); Murali Nagar and Mana Kalyana Mandapam (7am); Gandhi Municipal Grounds (7am); Patamata Donka Road Makka Masjid (7.30am); Indira Gandhi Stadium (8 am); Sanath Nagar Eidgah (8.30am); Inam Eidgah, Singh Nagar (9am); Yanamalakuduru Jannatul Baqi Eidgah (9.30am); Shahi Masjid, One Town (9am & 10am); Kummaripalem (10.30am) and Chitti Nagar (11am).

Prayers would also be held at Bhavanipuram Madrasa Jamia Mahdul Ashraf and Masjid-e-Habeebur Rahman, Kandrika (6.35am); Madrasa Inamul Uloom, Ambapuram (7am); Masjid-e-Huda, Wynchipet (7.30am); M&M Madina Masjid (8.30am); Masjid-e-Nayeem (9am); Babul Uloom, One Town (9am); Masjid-e-Umar Farooq, Jambagh (9.30am); Markaz Masjid-e-Lababin, Labbipet (9.30am); Masjid-e-Quba (9.30am) and Masjid-e-Muhammadi, Nizam Gate (10am).



Other mosques across the city will conduct prayers from early morning hours.



In Guntur, prayers would be offered at Boys High School (9am); Nagaram Palem and IPD Colony Eidgahs (9.30am); Muslim College (10am); Bara Imam Alazeem and Anadapet Aqsa Masjid (8am); Ali Nagar Firdose and Markaz Masjid, Potturpet (8.30am); Lal Talab, Ekminar, Chhoto Masjid and Hussainia Masjid (9am); Akbari Masjid (9.30am) and Badi Masjid, Chinna Bazar (10am).



Meanwhile, markets across Andhra Pradesh have turned vibrant and festive over the past few days. Busy commercial hubs in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Eluru and Rajahmundry witnessed heavy footfall, with Old City areas putting on a carnival atmosphere.



Late-night shopping peaked on Friday, with families thronging bazaars, roadside stalls and shopping malls for last-minute purchases. Shops selling sherwanis, kurta-pyjamas, skull caps, perfumes and footwear reported brisk business, while sweet shops and bakeries saw long queues.



Street vendors lined up lanes with colourful bangles, accessories and festive essentials, adding to the pious, celebratory mood. With preparations complete, large congregations are expected at prayer venues as devotees gather to celebrate the spirit of unity, charity and thanksgiving that defines Id-ul-Fitr.

