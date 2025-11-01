EHS Extended To Retired APSRTC Staff And Spouses

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the implementation of the Employee Health Scheme (EHS) for retired APSRTC employees, effective for those who retired on or after January 1, 2020.

Under the new decision, retirees will be eligible for lifelong free medical treatment upon payment of a one-time premium. The scheme will also cover their spouses.

According to officials, beneficiaries will receive free treatment and medicines at APSRTC hospitals, with referrals enabling care at EHS network hospitals. The suggested premium is ₹38,572 for superintendent-level retirees and ₹51,429 for those ranked assistant manager and above.

The government has also extended reimbursement facilities similar to those available to serving employees, ensuring continued access to quality healthcare for retirees and their families.