EGBC offering Ganesha idols that grow into vegetable plants

VISAKHAPATNAM: Be Earthy, an eco-friendly tribal outlet of the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre (EGBC) near PM Palem in Visakhapatnam, is offering Ganesh idols that are eco-friendly and turn into vegetable plants. The centre is offering Ganesh idols made by tribal women using red soil, organic fertiliser and cow dung, which contain a vegetable seed.

Once the festival is over, the Ganesh idol can be immersed in a pit or pot with water. This leads to the seed germinating and growing into a vegetable plant with the help of red soil, organic fertiliser and cow dung surrounding it.

The seed Ganesha will not only avoid pollution but also offer its buyers vegetables, such as tomatoes, green chills and leafy vegetables.

EGBC is an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and brainchild of Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar. The centre is an evolving hub for all things sustainable. Be Earthy founders Manasa Tinnanuri and Spandana Ancha work with tribal women who are deeply committed to the environment and protection of forests.

They told Deccan Chronicle, “A seed Ganesha idol is in harmony with nature. Every material used in making the idol is eco-friendly and nurtures nature by growing into a vegetable plant. They are a much better alternative to the lakhs of Ganesh idols made with plaster of Paris that pollute water bodies on the immersion day. When drinkable water is getting increasingly scarce, it is a crime to pollute water bodies. So, we want to bring a social change without hurting religious sentiments.”

Be Earthy tribal outlet offers a complete kit for Ganesh Chaturthi. It includes a seed Ganesha idol, two diyas, two additional seed balls and a pot made of cow and elephant dung with red soil, coco peat and organic fertilisers.

Additionally, the tribal outlet is also offering eco-friendly rakhis for the upcoming Rakhi festival.