EFI Conducts Drone Survey For Restoration Of Tirupati’s Lakes And Tanks

TIRUPATI: The Environmental Foundation of India on Thursday conducted a drone survey of tanks in and around Tirupati as part of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority’s plan to transform the temple city into a city of lakes and tanks.

TUDA chairman Diwakar Reddy said the initiative is in line with the chief minister’s vision to restore and rejuvenate the region’s water bodies. Earlier in the day, he visited the Avilala Tank along with EFI founder Arun Krishnamurthy.

The EFI team, led by Krishnamurthy, who has experience in developing sponge parks and rejuvenating ponds and lakes across 19 states, carried out the drone survey of 20 tanks in and around Tirupati.

The survey team would assess their present condition and provide scientific recommendations for creating blue-green infrastructure through restoration and beautification.

TUDA secretary Sreekanth Babu said that the district collector has submitted a detailed proposal to the government, with an estimated project cost of about `82 crore. “The project has immense potential to enhance tourism, improve groundwater levels, and raise the overall quality of life in this spiritual city,” he said.

The initiative is expected to integrate ecological conservation with urban development by converting neglected tanks into functional water bodies that support both biodiversity and recreation. The project also envisions improving the aesthetic appeal of these sites through landscaping, walkways and green buffers.

TUDA horticulturist Malathi and assistant engineer Murali Mohan also took part in the inspection and discussions held at Avilala Tank.