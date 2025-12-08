Efforts To Improve Child Welfare: Dr Rayapati Sailaja

Kurnool: State women’s commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja said that efforts were being made to improve child welfare and education standards. She visited the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Bala Sadan at Peddapadu on Monday.

Addressing the students, Dr Sailaja said importance was being given to child safety and welfare that along with education. She said children are being educated about “good touch and bad touch” and how to handle difficult situations in the outside world.

She assured that steps would be taken to improve facilities in the Bala Sadan and advised children to make good use of government opportunities and study well.

During her visit, students performed a skit on the prevention of child marriages, which drew special appreciation from the chairperson. She praised the students’ talent and said such awareness programmes help bring positive change in society. She inspected the dining hall, kitchen, store room and sleeping rooms of the hostel, and reviewed the facilities being provided. She interacted with the children and enquired about the food, education and overall living conditions.

Panyam MLA Gowri Charitha Reddy said there are 48 children in the Bala Sadan and stressed the need to provide better facilities. She said the issue would be brought to the notice of the government and called for increased awareness to prevent child marriages. She urged officials to empower girl children to live with confidence and courage.

Regional director of the women and child welfare department Rohini, ICDS project director P. Vijaya and others participated in the programme.