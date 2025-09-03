Efforts On To Set Up Campus In State Capital

VIJAYAWADA: A distinguished team from University of Tokyo, Japan, visited Amaravati on Tuesday to explore prospects for establishing a university campus in the region.

The delegation included associate professor Yoshiyuki Kazayo, executive vice president & professor Hayashi Kayori and project specialist James Fegan.

The group visited the Sakhamuru area in the capital. CRDA additional commissioner Suryasai Praveen Chand provided a comprehensive briefing using drones and maps, highlighting land suitability for the university setup. He elaborated on the environmentally sustainable, well-planned development of Amaravati, emphasizing its world-class infrastructure and facilities.

The Japanese delegation expressed satisfaction with the available amenities and the potential for the educational institutions' growth in Amaravati.

Subsequently, the delegation toured the campuses of VIT and SRM universities in Amaravati. SRM officials cited the presence of thousands of students enrolled there in various courses. The team was informed that these institutions receive full support and cooperation from the government for their operations and expansion in the capital region.

CRDA’s IT department project manager M Lakshmiprasanna and other officials also participated in the programme.

The team’s visit is part of ongoing efforts to bring the globally ranked University of Tokyo to Andhra Pradesh. Currently, Tokyo University has campuses only in Japan but is considering global expansion. The Amaravati project aligns with AP’s plans to develop a world-class education hub in the state capital.