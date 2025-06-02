Efforts on to Evacuate Telugus Stuck in Sikkim Floods

Andhra Pradesh government is making all efforts to evacuate Telugu families currently stranded in Lachung, Sikkim, due to landslides and severe flooding.





Officials said all individuals from AP are safe. Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu is in touch with officials of Sikkim about the safety of stranded Telugus.AP Bhavan special commissioner in New Delhi Arja Srikanth disclosed that among those trapped in Sikkim for past three days are Kurmanadha Rao, tahsildar of Vizianagaram, his spouse M. Uma (38), daughter Deekshitha (15) and son Jayansh Narayana (6).Following directives from M. Ravi Chandra, principal secretary to AP CM, AP Bhavan officials are in contact with top Sikkim officials including Mangan district collector Anant and SP Chungtan Arun Tatal. Sikkim DGP Sridhara Rao is playing a vital role in facilitating assistance for the stranded families from AP.Officials said all individuals are safe, Currently, roads to access the affected area are blocked due to landslides. However, restoration efforts are expected to be completed by Monday.Andhra Pradesh Bhavan is making preparations to ensure that all those stranded in Sikkim return home as early as possible.