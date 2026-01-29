Efforts on to Enhance Manufacturing Ecosystem: Ram Mohan Naidu

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to improve the aviation-related manufacturing ecosystem in the country so that India will transform into a global exporter of aviation components and products, said civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the static display of aircraft at the four-day aviation summit Wings India 2026, he said India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets and air traffic demand is on the rise. Airlines have placed orders for over 1,500 aircraft and there is renewed push to have more aviation sector-related manufacturing activities in the country.

Ram Mohan Naidu said India is going to grow at 7 per cent annually for the next 10 to 15 years and that gives confidence that India is the best to partner in manufacturing. “India has become a global trusted partner in aviation. Aviation is going to be a strong vertical in the country,” he said.

On Tuesday, Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer announced plans to set up a regional transport aircraft manufacturing facility in the country.

The minister said the collaboration is expected to see good growth in the next two years. He also said the India-EU trade deal revolves around the manufacturing ecosystem in India.

“India and Brazil, carry strong relationships, both at the bilateral level and international level. Next month, the President of Brazil is going to come and meet our Prime Minister. The timelines will be decided then,” the minister said.