Efforts On To Create 20 Lakh Jobs In AP: Minister Bharath

KURNOOL: Minister of industries and commerce T.G. Bharath said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to provide 20 lakh jobs to youth within five years, as promised during the elections.

Speaking after inaugurating a job mela, organised by the Skill Development Corporation at KVR college in the city on Monday, he informed the youth that companies with investments worth ₹10,000 crore are coming up in the Orvakal Industrial Hub and advised them to improve their education and skills to secure jobs in these industries.

He also said a drone industry and a five-star hotel with an investment of ₹500 crore are coming up and urged youth to equip themselves with suitable skills.

The minister distributed certificates to students who completed the Microsoft Office course on the occasion.

He also set foundation stone for the BC and Kapu community buildings in the city. The minister said efforts are being made to complete the works using his own funds. He said the Telugu Desam government had initiated the construction of these buildings in 2014 and brought the works up to the foundation stage, but the government that came to power in 2019 stopped the works midway and failed to release funds, which he alleged had hurt the sentiments of the Kapu and BC communities.

He said the Kapu and BC Bhavan buildings would be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan after their completion. The minister also said steps are being taken to develop and widen roads in Kurnool to solve traffic problems.