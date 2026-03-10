EESL, VIT-AP Plan Smart Sustainable Campus Initiative

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has proposed a collaboration with VIT-AP University, Amaravati, to launch a “Smart Sustainable Campus Initiative” aimed at promoting energy efficiency and climate action.

The proposal was announced during Energy Conservation Week (March 10–14, 2026) at the VIT-AP campus in Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, VIT-AP University vice-chancellor Dr P. Arulmozhivarman said the institution is keen to work with EESL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Union ministry of power, to promote energy-efficient technologies. He said the university aims to develop innovative and cost-effective energy solutions through research and collaboration while encouraging students to participate in climate action.

He noted that with nearly 20,000 students, the university intends to transform its student community into “Champions of Climate Action” capable of contributing to solutions for climate change and presenting their innovations at the national level.

The collaboration also aims to make the VIT-AP campus 100 per cent carbon-free and develop benchmark technologies supporting affordable and sustainable energy systems.

Under the proposed initiative, the campus will be developed as a Smart Energy Campus using smart meters, IoT-based monitoring systems and AI-driven energy management solutions. Measures such as LED retrofits, rooftop solar installations, smart street lighting and waste-to-energy biogas plants are also planned.

A Centre of Excellence for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability is also proposed to promote joint research in smart grids, artificial intelligence in energy systems, green buildings and carbon monitoring technologies.

A. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, national adviser (media and government affairs) of EESL, who attended the event as chief guest, welcomed the proposal and said the initiative would help scale up energy efficiency through advanced technologies.

He also conveyed a message from EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit highlighting the growing importance of climate action.