EESL To Showcase Energy Success At India Energy Week 2026

VIJAYAWADA: In a push toward India’s "Net-Zero" goals, the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) would spotlight the nation’s success stories, including AP’s pioneering energy-saving success stories at the upcoming India Energy Week 2026.

Scheduled in Goa during January 27–30, the summit would serve as a global stage for AP to showcase its leadership in the energy transition, an official release said on Sunday.

IEW 2026, held under the patronage of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, is expected to draw over 75,000 professionals and 6,500 delegates from more than 120 countries. EESL CEO Akhilesh Dixit would give a presentation on how the nation is doubling its annual rate of energy efficiency improvement from 2 to over 4 per cent.

With international bodies like the IEA calling for urgent climate action, EESL’s showcase at IEW 2026 aims to prove that technical efficiency can be translated into everyday benefits for the common man.

According to EESL, the focus is on turning awareness into "confident adoption" for MSMEs and citizens through impact dashboards and total cost of ownership models. For state utilities, AP's model of smart street lighting and metering serves as a "cash-flow-positive" reform pathway.

Regarding AP’s efficiency milestone, officials stated that AP has emerged as a national frontrunner in energy efficiency, particularly through the UJALA and Street Light National Programme (SLNP). The state has distributed approximately 2.20 crore LED bulbs, resulting in annual energy savings of 2,863 million kWh and monetary savings of nearly ₹ 1,145 crore.

In the realm of public infrastructure, AP has installed 29.46 lakh street lights across urban and gram panchayat areas. These installations alone accounted for an annual saving of 1,980 million kWh, saving the state exchequer ₹1,188 crore while avoiding a peak demand of 330mw, the official release claimed.