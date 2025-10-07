EESL, APEPDCL Expand Clean Energy Partnership

Visakhapatnam: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) have announced a renewed collaboration to advance energy efficiency, clean energy, and sustainable mobility initiatives.

At a meeting between APEPDCL CMD Pruthvi Tej Immadi and EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, both sides reviewed progress under the UJALA scheme and outlined new joint projects. Andhra Pradesh has saved 2,863 million kWh annually—about 6 per cent of India’s total savings through EESL—translating to `1,145 crore in cost savings and an avoided peak demand of 573 MW.

The state has also installed over 30 lakh LED streetlights, with the “Vizag Model” of street lighting—developed post-Hudhud cyclone—now replicated in cities including Varanasi, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, and lauded globally at a BRICS Conference.

EESL and APEPDCL plan to deploy electric vehicles under the National E-Mobility Programme, expand EV charging infrastructure on a revenue-sharing basis, and install rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems on government buildings and open lands.

The partnership will also implement the Smart Meter National Programme to enhance billing efficiency and cut losses, besides promoting energy-efficient appliances such as LED bulbs, BLDC fans, super-efficient ACs, and induction cooktops in APEPDCL offices.

APEPDCL earlier became India’s first discom to launch an e-Retail facility in collaboration with EESL, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable energy adoption.