Educational institutions must obtain NAAC recognition: Parents’ body

Kurnool: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has insisted that all colleges across the state should be accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to uphold quality standards. S. Narahari, convener of the association, emphasized that despite some private degree colleges lacking NAAC accreditation, they still receive affiliation from universities. NAAC accreditation is widely recognised as a crucial benchmark for ensuring educational quality.

Andhra Pradesh currently hosts 1,786 degree colleges, comprising 1,434 private and 352 government institutions. However, as of August 21, 2023, only 16 universities and 413 degree colleges in the state have been accredited by NAAC. The Parents Association has called for rigorous enforcement of NAAC standards to secure children's futures in a competitive world and to ensure high-quality education.