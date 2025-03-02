Education Top Priority of AP Govt, Veeranjaneya Swamy

Kurnool: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday said education is the key to a better future for students, and that is why the state government is giving top priority to education.

He said the government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the renovation of hostels, with Rs 13 crore allocated specifically to Prakasm district.

The minister held a Zoom meeting with students residing in social welfare hostels across the district from his residence in Turpu Naidupalem in view of the upcoming Intermediate and Class X examinations.

The minister outlined several key infrastructure projects being undertaken to improve hostel facilities. A girls’ hostel is being constructed at Santhapet in Ongole at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore while a boys’ hostel at Santhanutalapadu is being built at Rs 2 crore.

Similarly, Rs 2 crore was allocated for a girls’ hostel in Chimakurthy and Rs 5.50 crore for a girls’ hostel at Sakkubayamma Government College in Ongole.

Additionally, Rs 60 lakh has been earmarked for repairs at Sakkubayamma College to ensure students have proper accommodations. He said the government is committed to providing best education and quality food to students. He asked students to make the most of these opportunities and perform well in exams. He said it is in line with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for welfare hostel students to compete with those in corporate educational institutions.

The minister announced several initiatives to enhance student welfare and explained that all-in-one guides have been distributed to Class X students and tutors have been assigned wherever necessary for both Intermediate and Class X students.

From the next academic year, meals will be prepared with BPT rice to ensure better quality, RO plants will be installed in all hostels to provide clean drinking water, and students will receive trunk boxes, blankets, and towels in a timely manner.

He instructed welfare officers and wardens to pay attention to each student and support them in their education. He directed officials to encourage talented students to apply for admission to residential colleges, announcing that degree courses will soon be introduced at Singarayakonda Residential College.