Education Should Shape Individuals to Live Harmoniously: Governor

Anantapur:The 15th Annual Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) was held at the NTR Auditorium on Monday, with Governor S. Abdul Nazeer highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s potential for sustainable development through research and technological innovation aligned with societal needs. He stressed that education should shape individuals to live harmoniously in society, invoking the words of Rabindranath Tagore.

Renowned scientist Dr. Tessy Thomas, former Director General (Aeronautical Systems) at DRDO and Vice-Chancellor of NICHE University, Kanyakumari—popularly known as India’s “Missile Woman”—was conferred an honorary doctorate for her exceptional contributions to defence research and missile technology. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Thomas shared her journey from studying electrical engineering to specialising in guided missile systems and contributing to India’s strategic programmes, including the Agni series. She encouraged students to become innovators and professionals who support national development.



Governor Nazeer observed that Andhra Pradesh is making steady progress in higher education, boasting a Gross Enrolment Ratio of 36.5%, above the national average. He highlighted the transformative role of the National Education Policy 2020 in fostering holistic student development and noted the state’s advances in industrial expansion, infrastructure modernisation, and economic revival. He lauded JNTUA’s initiatives in providing internships, industry-oriented courses, and MOOCs, as well as collaborations with premier institutions like IIT Madras, which equip students with practical exposure to industrial environments, safety standards, and regulatory frameworks.



“Your knowledge should benefit not only you but society at large. Move forward with integrity, perseverance, and compassion,” the Governor advised.



Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshan Rao said JNTUA oversees engineering, pharmacy, MBA, and MCA colleges across multiple districts, with nearly 130 affiliated institutions. During the convocation, 74 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 31 students received gold medals for academic excellence, and over 40,000 students were conferred undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the Rayalaseema region and Nellore.



The event was attended by public representatives, including MLA Paritala Sunitha and former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, along with faculty, college management representatives, and parents.

