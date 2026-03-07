Education Is National Priority: Governor

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has emphasised that women’s empowerment through education is a national priority in the 21st century. The governor, who is also the chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), presided over the 22nd annual convocation of the university at its auditorium in Tirupati on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address, the governor said educated and empowered women strengthen families, communities, and the economy, contributing to inclusive growth, social harmony, and sustainable development.

At the ceremony, State Information Commissioner Dr. Rehana Begum was awarded a Ph.D. in journalism for her research titled “Coverage of International News in Telugu Newspapers," carried out under the supervision of Prof. B.N. Neelima.

As part of her study, she analysed over 1,000 samples of Telugu newspapers to examine how international news is represented in the Telugu print media and the extent to which it reflects a global perspective.

The governor also highlighted the importance of the National Education Policy–2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary learning, digital transformation, skill development, and research.

He said Andhra Pradesh’s initiative to establish India’s first quantum valley reflects the state’s commitment to advanced research and technology-driven development, and institutions like SPMVV would play a key role in ensuring women contribute to building an innovative and self-reliant India. Governor Nazeer congratulated the students who received degrees, medals, and awards, and also extended his greetings to Dr. Shashikala Sinha, who was conferred an honoris causa by the university.

Earlier, SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof. Uma Vennam presented the university’s annual report and later felicitated the governor. Sameera Nazeer, First Lady, Tirupati district collector Dr. S. Venkateswar, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.