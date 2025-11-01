Education Is About Using Knowledge To Serve Society, Says Justice N.V. Ramana

VIJAYAWADA: Former Supreme Court Chief Justice N.V. Ramana delivered a thought-provoking address at the 5th Convocation of VIT-AP University, held at its scenic Amaravati campus on Saturday. He said that Amaravati is a city built on the hardships and sacrifices of farmers and called for education to be used responsibly in the service of society.

The ceremony was graced by Justice Ramana and Rajeev Verma, Senior Director at Samsung Electronics, Bengaluru, who attended as the Guest of Honour.

A total of 3,117 graduates from the Class of 2025 received their degrees during the event. Of these, 28 students were awarded gold medals, while 126 students secured university ranks.

Justice Ramana observed that since Independence, the long struggle for a capital city has been the farmers’ fight and thanked them for placing their trust in the judicial system. In a startling revelation, he said that criminal cases had been filed not only against him but also against members of his family.

Quoting the noted poet Sri Sri, Justice Ramana reflected on the struggles of the common people along the Krishna River civilisation and the labourers who built the Capital. He criticised past administrative decisions that caused suffering in Amaravati and lauded institutions such as VIT-AP University for standing resilient during difficult times.

He added that VIT-AP would continue to support educational and healthcare initiatives in nearby villages.

Addressing the graduates, Justice Ramana said, “As you step out of the campus, remember life beyond these walls is filled with challenges and uncertainties. Stay informed, be technologically aware, and remain sensitive to the needs of society. Education is not merely about acquiring knowledge but about using it responsibly to serve humanity.”

Rajeev Verma encouraged graduates to remain adaptable, saying, “You are entering a world where technology evolves faster than textbooks can keep up. What is relevant today may be obsolete tomorrow. Keep learning, keep adapting — be lifelong learners in this ever-changing world.”

VIT founder and chancellor Dr G. Viswanathan expressed pride in the achievements of the graduating class, describing the convocation as a reflection of VIT-AP’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence. He congratulated the students for their perseverance and dedication, assuring them that they are well-equipped to make meaningful contributions to society.

The event was attended by Sankar Viswanathan, Vice-President; Dr G.V. Selvam, Vice-President; Dr S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor; Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar; Dr N. Madhusudhan Rao, Dean (Academics); Dr Khadeer Pasha, Deputy Director (Student Welfare); along with deans, faculty, staff, and proud parents of the graduates.