ED Issues Summons to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in AP Liquor Scam

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy in connection with the liquor scam. The Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) police arrested him in the same case. He was later released on bail.

It asked him to appear before it on January 23. The ED has also asked the former MP V Vijayasai Reddy to appear before it on January 22. The case is related to the multi-crore scandal allegedly committed by manipulating excise policy and receiving kickbacks from distilleries.

The ED has taken up the probe based on a FIR issued by the Andhra Pradesh police.