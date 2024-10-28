ED has evidence against Naidu in skill development scam: Kannababu

Kakinada: Former minister Kurasala Kannababu has stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has strengthened the case against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Scam, asserting his guilt. He explained that the ED recently submitted evidence to the High Court, demonstrating Naidu’s clear involvement in the scandal. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kannababu noted that Naidu is increasingly cornered by the case, with evidence indicating that he diverted funds through shell companies, amounting to Rs 151 crores, as revealed by the ED's investigation.

He questioned political parties like Jana Sena and the BJP, which previously dismissed the allegations as conspiratorial, asking what they have to say now. Kannababu also criticised certain media outlets for failing to hold Naidu accountable for not fulfilling his election promises, describing it as appalling that they defend his actions while ignoring pressing public issues. Despite solid evidence against Naidu, his supporters continue to claim his innocence, making the ED's counter in the High Court a significant challenge to such assertions.



Kannababu highlighted a previous CAG report that exposed misappropriation of Rs 355 crores in the project during Naidu’s administration from 2014 to 2019, mentioning that whistleblowers who attempted to reveal the scam faced stalled investigations and destroyed files. He emphasised the necessity for a transparent investigation by an independent body rather than relying on the state CID to uncover the full truth.



