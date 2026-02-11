ECoR Extends Holi Specials, Adds Falakata Halt

Visakhapatnam: To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the Holi festival season, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has extended select weekly special train services and announced an additional stoppage to improve passenger convenience.

The Thiruvananthapuram North–Santragachi weekly special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.20 pm every Friday on February 27 and March 6, 2026. It will reach Duvvada at 10.50 pm the following day, departing at 10.52 pm, and arrive at Santragachi at 2.15 pm on Sunday, completing two trips.

In the return direction, the Santragachi–Thiruvananthapuram North weekly special will depart at 2.20 pm every Monday from March 2 to March 9, 2026. It will reach Duvvada at 4.18 am the next day, departing at 4.20 am, and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram North at 9.55 am on Wednesday, also completing two trips.

Separately, Indian Railways has decided to provide an additional stoppage at Falakata (FLK) station under Northeast Frontier Railway for the Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express.

With effect from February 11, 2026, Train No. 12552 (Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru) will halt at Falakata at 7.14 pm (arrival) and depart at 7.16 pm. In the return direction, Train No. 12551 (SMVT Bengaluru–Kamakhya), effective February 16, 2026, will stop at 7.33 am (arrival) and depart at 7.35 am.