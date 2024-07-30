Ecological balance can be achieved by protecting big cats, says Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister (Forest and Environment) Pawan Kalyan said conservation of tigers will ensure protection of forests, increase green cover and maintain ecological balance.



He said state government has decided to implement special measures for the conservation of tigers and instructed the forest department officials to prepare an action plan to increase big cats population in the tiger reserves in the state.

Pawan participated in the International Tiger Day observed at the AP state forest department (Aranya Bhavan) headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday. On the occasion, he released the ‘Global Tiger Day’ poster and inspected the photo exhibition in which tiger photos clicked by Bobbili MLA R.V.S.K.K. Ranga Rao along with wildlife photographers in various national parks and tiger safaris were put up for display.

On the occasion, Pawan reviewed the requisite measures to be taken to increase the tiger population and the safety measures to be implemented in the tiger reserves in the state.

Stating that forests are part of Indian culture and that all creatures come under Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Pawan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at the G-20 summit and said trees, animals and all creatures are interconnected and part of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It is our responsibility to protect these creatures and forests.” Pawan said emphasis will be laid on developing a forest corridor spanning from Nallamala forest in Srisailam to Seshachalam biosphere to increase forest cover and the big cat population.

Stressing that strong and strict measures should be taken to protect the big cats in the tiger reserves, Pawan said that animal poachers will be dealt with an iron hand.“Sensitisation programmes should be conducted to create awareness among people living in forest areas on the protection of animals,” Pawan added.

Drawing attention to the growing single-use plastic menace in Srisailam, Pawan said awareness should be created among devotees for an environmentally friendly pilgrimage.







