Eco-Activists Oppose Easing of CRZ Norms Along Vizag Beach

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh’s statement in the AP Legislative Assembly on Monday that the state government will request the centre to relax CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms at specific beaches in AP to promote tourism has drawn sharp criticism from environmental activists, including the minister’s own party member.

GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) corporator P.L.N. Murthy Yadav of Jana Sena – to which minister Durgesh also belongs – has filed several petitions in Andhra Pradesh High Court against violations of CRZ, in particular along the entire stretch of the coast from the RK Beach to Bheemili.

The minister informed the assembly that the CRZ regulations have become a hurdle for development of tourism along the beaches in Andhra Pradesh. His party colleague Murthy Yadav has underlined in his petition in the high court seeking stricter implementation of the CRZ norms to protect the environment along the beaches.

Former union secretary and environmental activist E.A.S. Sarma underlined that the CRZ norms are accepted globally. No sensible government allows damage to its marine environment.

“Tourism projects are welcome as long as they do not damage natural resources. But once such projects cause damage, tourism loses the very purpose on which it is based. Relaxing CRZ norms will adversely affect fish catch along the 970 km coastline of AP and dent AP’s economy,” Sarma underlined.

Another Vizag-based activist Sohan Hattangadi pointed out that the CRZ rules are to protect beaches from overexploitation and consequent destruction. He said one does not want to see commercial establishments blocking access to beaches.

Sohan remarked, “Tourism can be developed even while respecting CRZ regulations. These help keep beaches beautiful so that they can continue to attract tourists and locals.”

“Relaxation of CRZ norms is contrary to the Blue Flag concept,” maintained another activist, who requested anonymity.