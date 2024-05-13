ECI takes serious note of violent incidents in AP

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a serious note of violence incidents that took place in parts of Andhra Pradesh in connection with polling on Monday.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena asked the police department to book cases against those who are indulging in violence and disrupting the election process. Apart from registering cases, the department should keep the trouble mongers under house arrest, he said.

The Election Commission of India suspended a Sub-Inspector in Punganuru for letting off those who indulged in violence. He said stringent action would be taken against all the persons involved in violence.

Violence and sporadic incidents were reported in several Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh after polling commenced at 7 am. In booth number 220 at Mandi Krishnapuram in Chittoor district, a YSRCP polling agent Suresh Reddy was allegedly stabbed by a TDP supporter Chandra in broad daylight.

They both clashed even during the previous Sarpanch elections. Today, another clash ensued, resulting with the TDP resorting to open violence. The TDP leader confronted the YSRCP agent outside the polling station and stabbed him. Police dispersed the two groups and brought the situation under control.