ECI takes serious note of violence in AP; Issues summons to CS and DGP

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Director- General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta in connection with post poll violence in the State asking them to appear before it on Thursday.



The summons were issued after the ECI took a serious note of the violent incidents that took place in Narasraopet, Palnadu, Chandragiri in Tirupati, Tadipatri and other areas during and after polling in Andhra Pradesh from May 13.

Tension continued to prevail in these areas with the leaders from YSRCP and TDP trading charges against each other blaming responsible for these incidents. The administration deployed additional police forces in the trouble-prone areas in Andhra Pradesh to prevent any untoward incidents.

On Tuesday, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the violent incidents that took place in parts of Andhra Pradesh during polling were due to the failure of police. “Its sheer failure of the police that resulted in violence during polls,” he said, addressing a press conference.

The purpose of transferring Director-General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy abruptly by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections. “What happened during polling?” he questioned, alleging that the police acted in a biased manner towards YSRCP.