ECBC Norms Must Guide All New Constructions: APSECM Chief

VIJAYAWADA: APgenco managing director and chief executive officer of the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) S. Nagalakshmi has directed officials to accelerate energy efficiency and conservation efforts across the state to ensure timely and measurable results.

Reviewing APSECM activities on Friday, Nagalakshmi said energy efficiency is a critical component of the state's energy transition strategy. She instructed officials to sharpen focus on key sectors — including buildings, industry, municipalities, agriculture, and transport — in line with the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan and the 2023–28 energy policy, with rigorous monitoring of outcomes.





Emphasising the need to promote compliance with the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), she directed that all urban local bodies strictly enforce building efficiency standards. Nagalakshmi stressed that ECBC-compatible construction practices must be adopted by both government and private developers. She also urged enhanced capacity-building for engineers, architects, and local body officials and pressed for integration of ECBC checks into building approval systems to institutionalise compliance.

The CEO highlighted the importance of the Standards and Labelling programme in promoting star-rated appliances. She instructed officials to intensify awareness campaigns among retailers and consumers, encouraging the public to opt for energy-efficient products.



Reviewing progress under agriculture and municipal semand Side Management programmes, Nagalakshmi called for expanding these initiatives to more local bodies and stressed the need for continued field-level training for farmers and municipal staff.