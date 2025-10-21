Easwarayya Unanimously Elected CPI State Secretary

Vijayawada: Gujjula Easwarayya has been unanimously elected as the new state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Andhra Pradesh unit. CPI national general secretary D. Raja had announced the election after the first meeting of the newly formed state committee held at the Dasari Bhavan in Vijayawada.

Central Control Commission member P. Durgabhavani presided over the meeting, where national secretary K. Ramakrishna proposed Easwarayya’s name. Senior leader Muppalla Nageswara Rao seconded the name. CPI leaders, including national secretary Ramakrishna Panda, and national executive members Raavula Venkaiah and Akkineni Vanaja, attended the session. Easwarayya hails from Kadapa district.

During his student days, he had been active in AISF and AIYF. He played a significant role in several farmers’ and public movements. Before taking over as the new CPI state secretary, Easwarayya had been a state council member and president of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham. Senior CPI leaders have congratulated Easwarayya.

They expressed confidence that under his leadership, the party will take up movements at the grassroot levels in the state.