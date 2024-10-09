Eastern Naval Command welcomes foreign ships for Malabar 2024

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command has extended its warm welcome to participants of the Malabar-24 harbour exercises starting Wednesday.



This year's iteration of the multinational naval drills sees the participation of naval forces from Australia, Japan and the United States, alongside host India in a display of maritime cooperation aimed at bolstering security of the Indo-Pacific region.

The four-nation exercise began with a formal welcome ceremony at which the Indian Navy greeted ships from the participating nations. The Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Stuart was among the first to dock at Visakhapatnam, signifying Australia's deepening naval partnership with India.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) was represented by JS Ariake. The US Navy sent USS Dewey for the joint exercises. Each delegation was warmly received by the Indian Navy.

Words like "Namaste," "Konnichiwa," and "Ahoy" echoed through the harbour as sailors from various nations came together under the theme Bridges of Friendship. The exercise will span both harbour and sea phases, where the naval forces will engage in various operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense and joint tactical manoeuvres.

As a vital event for Indo-Pacific security, Malabar 2024 emphasizes the importance of collaboration between India, Australia, Japan and the US in safeguarding freedom of navigation, maintenance of peace and ensuring maritime security.



