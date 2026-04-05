Easter Celebrated with Devotion and Fervour Across A.P

Vijayawada: The Christian community across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Easter Sunday with devotion and joy, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Festivities were held in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and other towns with religious fervour.

Churches in Vijayawada were adorned as the 40-day Lenten season concluded. Roman Catholics observed the Easter Vigil on Saturday night, while Protestant congregations held sunrise services early on Sunday. Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, symbolises Christ’s triumph over death and represents hope, renewal and salvation.

Devotees thronged churches across the city, including St Paul’s Cathedral in Patamata, Mary Matha Shrine in Gunadala, St Peter’s Cathedral in One-Town, St Paul’s Basilica in Suryaraopet and All Saints Church. Services were marked by prayers, hymns and spiritual unity.

At St Paul’s Cathedral near Benz Circle, midnight celebrations were held with solemnity. Delivering the Easter message, Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao urged people to follow the values of forgiveness, compassion and peace. He said Christ’s resurrection symbolises victory over despair and offers hope in challenging times.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the Paschal candle, symbolising light over darkness, followed by the blessing of holy water and the Eucharistic service. The Mass was concelebrated by Monsignor Father Muvvala Prasad, Father Nakka David Raju, Father M. Upendra and Father P. Ambedkar.

The Bishop later extended Easter greetings, calling upon people to promote unity and peace in society.