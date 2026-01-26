East Godavari To Get 100 Electric Buses, Says Collector

KAKINADA: Republic Day celebrations were held in a grand manner in the five Godavari districts on Sunday. The armed forces gave the guard of honour to the collectors in the respective districts while various departments exhibited their chariots to reflect their development programmes. Many officials, individuals and non-government organisations received Republic Day awards for their good performance.

East Godavari collector in-charge Megha Swaroop said that the state government has sanctioned 100 electric buses to the district, to also help reduce pollution. Out of these, 50 electric buses would be inducted into service this year.

He said 1.30 lakh women availed the free-bus travel under Stree Shakti programme. A multi-purpose indoor stadium is being constructed at a cost of ₹13.76 crore at Rajamahendravaram under Khelo India programme. Two water grid projects to provide filtered water of 55 litres each to 4 lakh households in 562 habitations across 21 mandals in the district are under way at a cost of ₹3,050 crore.

The collector said 55 Kisan drones have been given to the farmers with 80 per cent subsidy to encourage natural farming. Weed removal works are undertaken at a cost of ₹272.75 crore under the Akhanda Godavari Project in the right and left canals and the Dowleswaram barrage gates would be replaced at a cost of ₹150 crore.

Proposals have been finalised for Aerial Lidar Survey to Godavari Delta System at a cost of ₹13.42 crore. The 125-year-old Havelock bridge, the Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram and the Nursery experience centre in Kadiyam and Kota Sattemma Temple project works would be given a boost as part of efforts to enliven tourism spots by the time of the Godavari Pushkaralu, he said.

In Kakinada, the district collector incharge Apoorva Bharat said 6 main roads at a length of 35.32km, at a cost of ₹52.48 crore under the New Development Bank Scheme Phase-1, and two main roads at a length of 20.73km at a cost of ₹34.14 crore under the CRF scheme would be developed in the district.

He said that 52,209 drinking water tap connections would be provided to families under the Jal Jeevan Mission this financial year.

In Konaseema district, collector Mahesh Kumar said that with a view to reaching the career plan target, quality education is being provided to Konaseema students to access education-related information under the Career Guidance Tree Painting programme. A website has been created by old students of Zilla Parishad high school at Mamidikuduru to give guidance to the students.

The Konaseema Migration Centre has brought back 52 people from abroad, he said and added that the government sanctioned ₹20.62 crore at a length of 14.5km to strengthen the canal bunds and remove the Sankaraguptam main drain.

West Godavari collector Chadalawada Nagarani said the district secured the second rank for creating infrastructure facilities in schools and the fifth rank in quality education. Proposals have been prepared for modernization and protection of walls at Bhimavaram, Undi and Tanuku assembly constituencies.

Eluru collector Vetri Selvi said efforts were on to provide R&R package to the Polavaram project victims and 446tmc of Godavari waters has been diverted to Krishna district from the Pattiseema lift irrigation project. Steps were being taken to develop the district industrially.