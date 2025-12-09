East Godavari: School Bus Overturns in Peravali, 10 Students Injured

A school bus carrying 25 students overturned near Etigattu bend in Teepurru village of Peravali mandal, East Godavari district, on Monday. The bus, belonging to Jyothi School in Thatiparru of Undrajavaram mandal, reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve and overturned.

Around 10 students sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment. School teacher Padmavati suffered a severe leg injury and was moved to Tanuku hospital for advanced care.

The sudden accident caused panic among the children, many of whom were left frightened and shaken. Local authorities and passersby rushed to the spot and helped rescue the students from the overturned vehicle.

Further investigation into the cause of the mishap is underway.