East Godavari MLAs Upset With Minister for Stalling Transfers

Kakinada: MLAs of erstwhile East Godavari district are displeased with state labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash, as he is not entertaining their requests, including for transfer or posting of government employees.

According to sources, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru) recommended that an officer Y.R.K. Srinivas be appointed the inspector of Jaggampeta circle. But the transfer got stopped at the last minute because of the minister. Jaggampeta MLA then pursued the matter with other NDA seniors. It took two months for Nehru to get the CI to Jaggampeta.

Likewise, Amalapuram MLA A. Ananda Rao wanted an officer named Prashant to be made the Amalapuram Rural circle inspector. But he has been unable to get the CI appointed till now. Followers of the MLA allege that Minister Subhash is stalling it.

In another instance, when Anaparthi MLA N. Ramakrishna Reddy had been in opposition during 2014–19, then sub-inspector Vasu had arrested and sent him to jail. TDP had then condemned the arrest. But the minister decided to appoint SI Vasu in his Ramachandrapuram constituency, though the Anaparthi MLA opposed it.

Following this, the MLA took up the matter with the Telugu Desam high command, pointing out that SI Vasu’s name is in the Red Book. Vasu’s appointment then got stopped and the SI had to take voluntary retirement.

Followers of the minister, however, maintain that he has no role to play in transfers. But he does have a record of the previous history of police officers. He brings this to the notice of NDA high command before a decision is taken on the matter.