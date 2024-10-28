East Godavari Collector Launches Week-Long Assessment of Ethanol Factory's Pollution

Kakinada: East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi announced that officials would spend one week assessing sound pollution, water pollution, air pollution, and other environmental impacts caused by the Assago Ethanol Factory in Gummalladoddi and surrounding villages. Following this assessment, appropriate measures will be implemented to address the concerns raised.



During her visit, the Collector conducted a tour covering one and a half kilometres to gather information. She informed the villagers that a committee has been established, comprising officials to evaluate the pollution levels. Prashanthi assured the community that the government prioritises their health and well-being. Once the report is submitted, a plan of action will be formulated to mitigate pollution levels, and directives have been issued accordingly. Prashanthi, along with relevant officials, toured Gummalla Doddi village, engaging with residents from four villages—Gummalla Doddi, Bhanogipeta, Atchutapuram, and Vedurupaka in Gokavaram mandal—who are protesting against the factory. Residents expressed their distress over the unpleasant odour emanating from the factory, demanding its closure and relocation.



The committee includes assistant director of industries P. Pradeep Kumar, factories deputy chief engineer R. Trinath, G. Swathi, and pollution control board executive engineer Mr. Sankara Rao.



Additionally, committee members, along with five local residents, visited the factory to observe its production processes. Company representatives explained that ethanol is produced using rice and broken rice and outlined their pollution mitigation measures.



Meanwhile, police intervened to end the indefinite fast of two individuals, P. Surya Chandra and M. Siva Ganesh, who were subsequently taken to a government hospital.



