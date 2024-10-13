East Godavari becomes key source of sand amid shortages

Kakinada: East Godavari has emerged as a major source of sand, particularly as Kakinada District faces a shortage. Previously, officials stored sand dunes throughout the district to ensure availability for the public. However, since the NDA government took power, these stocks have been depleted. Kakinada residents must now source sand from Rajamahendravaram or Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, where supplies are currently lacking.

In Konaseema, sand was typically procured from Govalanka and Kolanka, but environmental regulations have halted operations in those areas. Sources indicate that the state government’s free sand policy eliminated the need for local stockpiling in Kakinada. Officials have requested East Godavari to allocate two sand reaches to Kakinada, but no decision has yet been made.

The government anticipates reopening sand reaches in Konaseema, West Godavari, and Eluru districts after the monsoon session ends on October 15. In East Godavari, sand excavation has begun at nine desiltation points, with 34,000 metric tonnes available at Pendyala and Pandalaparru ramps. District Collector P. Prashanthi stated that approximately 65,000 metric tonnes of sand has been accessible over the past week, with plans to provide 13,000 to 15,000 metric tonnes daily to meet demand. However, she noted that the government has not received any revenue from seigniorage charges; users are only responsible for excavation and administrative costs.

Konaseema district mines assistant director Mr. Ashok Kumar announced that 12 sand points would be opened on October 16, with decisions pending on others. He mentioned the government’s approval for semi-mechanized sand excavation and that the District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar has instructed officials to proceed once the Godavari's water levels recede. Sand excavation will begin in areas like Atreyapuram and Ravulapalem, with inspections from various departments to facilitate permissions for farmers.