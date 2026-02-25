East Godavari Arranges Antidote Injections for Milk Adulteration Victims

Vijayawada: The East Godavari district administration is procuring antidote injections for patients who developed health complications after consuming adulterated milk.

District collector Keerthi Chekuri said in a statement issued in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday that the injections are not currently available within the state and are being sourced through medical agencies from outside Andhra Pradesh. The antidotes will be administered to patients as part of the treatment protocol, based on the advice of senior nephrologist Dr Ravi Raju.

The Collector advised residents to visit the nearest medical camp if they experience any health problems and said they could also call the helpline number 9494060060 for information related to medical treatment.

She said the district administration continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure all necessary medical support is extended to those affected.