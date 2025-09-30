Ease of Doing Business Workshop Highlights Investment Surge in AP

Visakhapatnam: The Ease of Doing Business Regional Outreach workshop here on Monday drew officials, industrialists and industry associations from across eight AP districts.

District collector Harendira Prasad highlighted the state’s commitment to facilitating business and deepening industry engagement.

He spoke of the reforms since the present government took office in 2024.

He said, “Andhra Pradesh continues to lead in ease of doing business rankings. Over 20 new policies, including those for tourism, textiles, and MSMEs, have been launched for the 2024–2029 period. Fast-tracked land allocations, early project starts, and time-bound incentives are part of the state’s push for rapid industrial growth.”

The single desk portal, he said, has undergone significant reforms to ease regulatory burdens. Deemed approvals would be discussed at the district-level bankers’ committee to ensure smoother implementation. The past year, the state attracted Rs 9 lakh crore in investments, which are expected to generate 8 lakh jobs.

Additional director Ramalinga Raju noted the state’s pioneering role in launching the single-window system in 2002, which was later upgraded to a single desk in 2015. To date, 123 licences have been issued across 23 departments, with 435 reforms implemented under the business reforms action plan.

“Visakhapatnam is witnessing significant investments from TCS, Cognizant and ANSR, while Anakapalle saw the inauguration of NTPC’s green energy plant. Gender reforms now allow women to work around the clock with proper safeguards,” he said.