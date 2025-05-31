Early Monsoon Revives Hopes for Rayalaseema Groundnut Farmers

The early arrival of the South-West monsoon after 16 years, coupled with timely pre-monsoon showers in May, has raised hopes of a good kharif season for groundnut farmers in Rayalaseema, especially in drought-prone Anantapur.The region, which lies in a rain shadow zone, has faced recurring droughts and crop failures over the past five years due to erratic rainfall. However, this year’s early and consistent rains have prompted farmers to begin groundnut sowing with optimism. The state cultivates groundnut on about 18.8 lakh hectares, of which nearly 8 lakh hectares are in Anantapur alone, making it the top groundnut-producing district in the country. Rayalaseema accounts for 72 per cent of the state’s groundnut cultivation, largely on red soils in dryland areas.Farmers have begun sowing groundnut seeds supplied at subsidised rates by the government. Additionally, the Centre’s renewed focus on groundnut seed cultivation, announced in the previous budget, has bolstered farmer confidence. Rayalaseema’s groundnut seeds are in high demand in Gujarat and Maharashtra for their superior oil content.Ramappa, a farmer from Madakasira mandal, said he had suffered repeated losses in recent years but was hopeful of a good yield this season.