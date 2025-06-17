Early Arrival Of Custard Apples Sparks Enthusiasm In Markets

Visakhapatnam: Custard apples from the agency have arrived earlier than usual this year, causing excitement to both vendors and consumers.

Traditionally, these fruits hit the market in the last week of July or early August. However, due to favourable climatic conditions, they arrived in the first week of June.

According to K Subramaniam, chief scientist and head of the horticultural research centre in Mahanandi, the early monsoon prompted custard apple trees to blossom sooner than expected, leading to an early harvest.

The cultivation of custard apples is steadily increasing across the agency. Early sales have been promising, with expectations of further increases in the coming weeks. The primary cultivation hubs in Paderu and Ananthagiri mandals showcase the fruit’s commercial potential.

At present, around 250 acres of land in the agency are dedicated to custard apple cultivation, with more farmers recognising the economic advantages of this crop.

Several villages, including Vantlamamidi, Salugu, Devapuram, Ainada, Kasipatnam, Kothur, Damuku, Malai, Pinakota and Pedakota are actively engaged in cultivating custard apples. Local farmers aim to achieve financial gains by selling the fruit both within their region and to traders in the plains.

The agency's supply chain extends to markets in Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Tuni, Kakinada, Vijayawada and even beyond, reaching as far as West Bengal.

Market prices reflect the growing demand, with custard apples selling between `80 and `150 per kilo, depending on size and quality. Currently, a crate of custard apples fetches between `1,500 and `2,000, according to Kanuri Panduranga Rao, a veteran wholesale fruit seller from Purna market.

Meanwhile, in the tribal regions, a basket containing approximately 100 fruits can be purchased for `500. During the weekly market in Gummalakshmipuram, tribal vendors have been supplying large quantities of custard apples. Traders from the plains are purchasing these fruits and reselling them in Visakhapatnam at `200 per kilo.

This underscores the profitable nature of the trade.